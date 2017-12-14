Attacked while demonstrating against 'Hellenizers"

Members of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) movement and the Lehava anti-assimilation organization demonstrated on Wednesday evening outside a municipal community center in Jerusalem, where Hanukkah was celebrated with Muhammad's birthday and Christmas. The demonstrators called the participants Hellenizers and called on them to return to Greece, noting that Hanukkah symbolizes the opposite, namely, attempts to bring other beliefs and other religions into Judaism.

One of the ceremony participants attacked Otzma CEO Zvi Sukkot in an attempt to snatch the telephone from his hand. However, the policemen who arrived at the scene refused to detain her and let her escape. Several activists tried to enter the event but were forcibly removed.