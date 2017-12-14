Mayor Ali Salam of Nazareth has announced the cancellation of the city's Christmas celebrations in protest of United State President Donald Trump's declaration that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.
Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17
Nazareth Christmas celebrations cancelled over Trump
