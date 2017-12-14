11:42 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Nazareth Christmas celebrations cancelled over Trump Mayor Ali Salam of Nazareth has announced the cancellation of the city's Christmas celebrations in protest of United State President Donald Trump's declaration that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs