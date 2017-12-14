11:25
  Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17

Katzav appeals decision not to cancel his house arrest

Former President Moshe Katzav has appealed to a district court against the parole board's decision not to cancel house arrest.

The parole board claims that the date for canceling even some of Katzav's parole conditions has not yet matured.

