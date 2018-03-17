Teva employees demonstrate and block roads

Hundreds of employees of Teva Pharmaceuticals, which will announce, this afternoon, its plan to lay off thousands of workers, are demonstrating outside the gates of the factory in Kiryat Shmona and demanding that the government intervene in the crisis. News 2 reports the workers, accompanied by local Histadrut Labor Federation chairman Yona Partok, will leave for a protest march on Route 99, which is expected to be joined by residents of the city and the surrounding area.

At the same time, workers at the Teva Tech plant at Neot Hovav, south of Be'er Sheva', will leave at 11:00 am for a protest at the gates of the factory, accompanied by local Histadrut chairman Meir Babayof.