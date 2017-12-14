Police arrested 10 Palestinian Authority residents this morning at a construction site in Raanana's Neve Zemer neighborhood because they lacked permits to be outside the PA.
The detainees were taken in for questioning.
10 PA illegals arrested in Raanana
