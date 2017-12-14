Free programming studies for women

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Haim Katz has instructed his ministry to open an extensive program to learn programming for women aged 18 and over at no charge to encourage women from different backgrounds to integrate into high-paying core positions in the high-tech industry in Israel. The ministry's research data attests to the significant under-representation of women in high-tech in general and in core jobs in particular, which constitute the largest group underrepresented in Israeli high-tech.

The training will be conducted as part of a joint venture established by the ministry with "She codes", which will complete the construction of 40 centers throughout the country within three years. The main quantitative goals of the project are to train at least 4,440 women during that time, and to place more than half of them in the industry. In addition, the project will focus on directing young women to academic studies in the field of high-tech, and the target is about 180 high-tech students among the graduates of the project.