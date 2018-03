09:24 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Another Arab arson attempt outside Yitzhar For the third time this week, Arab youths came from the school in the neighboring Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Urif and tried to set a fire along the road leading up to the Jewish community of Yitzhar on Thursday morning.



Yitzhar residents who saw what was going on called security forces and the community's rapid-response team.