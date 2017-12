09:18 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Israeli company will treat bunions worldwide Read more ILTV speaks with Rafi Herzog, who presents his company "Cycla Orthopedics", which has found a treatment for bunions. ► ◄ Last Briefs