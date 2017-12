Spokesman Ronen Manelis of the Israel Defense Forces has responded to the continued firing of rockets from Gaza toward southern communities by saying "Anything less than total quiet is simply unacceptable."

Writing this morning on the IDF's Twitter account, the brigadier general said, "The IDF's goal is that by the end of 2018 there will be no underground infrastructure that penetrates into Israel. We are doing everything we can so that the quiet will return."