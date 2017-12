Former minister Moshe Ya'alon said on Thursday, that the management of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries does not understand its social and moral obligations."

Referring to the company's late chairman of the board in response to the expected layoff of 3,000 of Teva's 7,000 workers in Israel, "By Eli Hurwitz this wold not have happened, He concluded that Teva "must set a personal example and [show] a clear preference for workers in Israel."