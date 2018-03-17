MK Shai: Hamas gradually dragging Israel into confrontation

Member of Knesset Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) responded on Wednesday night to the ongoing rocket fire from Gaza by saying, "Hamas is gradually dragging Israel into a confrontation." The retired military spokesman explained that Hamas is "dictating the pace and initiating while Israel is dragged in."

A member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Dr. Shai said, "At the beginning of this kind of confrontation, we must respond firmly and aggressively. Israel, especially the residents of the Gaza vicinity, cannot permit themselves a war of attrition now." He concluded, "We must act firmly and quickly and take the initiative from Hamas and set a high price for it."