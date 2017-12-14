Saudi Foreign Minister: We oppose Trump on Jerusalem

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir said on Wednesday that his country condemned the decision by United States President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and denied claims that there was Saudi support for the move.

Interviewed by France 24 TV, Al-Jubeir also denied that the Saudis had pressured Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to either accept a US peace initiative or resign. Jubeir said he believed the Trump administration still intended to propose a peace plan and that such a plan envisioned a two-state solution, according to information shared by US officials.