07:57 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Teva to unveil its recovery program today Embattled Israel generic-drug giant Teva is expected to unveil its recovery plan on Thursday. At the center of the program, formulated by new CEO, Kare Schultz, is the dismissal of 3,000 of the company's 7,000 workers in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs