07:53 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Egyptian: No interest in confronting the US or Israel An Egyptian official has told Yisrael Hayom that his country had no interest in confronting the United States, against the backdrop of US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, even though representatives of the member states of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation have attacked Israel and President Donald Trump.