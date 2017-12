07:41 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Friends of Zion Museum gives Trump Friend of Zion Award United States President Donald Trump received the Friends of Zion Award from founder Mike Evans of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem at a ceremony at the White House this week.



The event was attended by faith leaders representing more than 150 million Christians around the world.

