  Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17

Anti-incitement raids in Judea and Samaria

Ahead of the anniversary of the founding of the Hamas terrorist organization, the Israel Defense Forces raided Al-Quds University in the Jerusalem-area Palestinian Authority village of Abu-Dis and Bir Zeit University in the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Beit Zeit as part of a campaign against incitement.

In addition, the forces raided a printing press and a propaganda distribution center in the city of Hevron, which produced inciting materials for terror. In the framework of the activity, flyers, flags, posters and materials inciting to terrorism were confiscated.

