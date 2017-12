Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the British Labour party, said Wednesday he does not support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, but does back targeted action against Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Corbyn’s spokesman clarified the Labour leader’s position after a cabinet split emerged over the issue when Kate Osamor, the shadow development secretary, publicly backed BDS, according to a report in The Guardian.