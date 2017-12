MK Oren Hazan (Likud) told Arutz Sheva on Wednesday that he was no longer surprised by the statements made by Arab MKs against Israel, but also urged Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to take action.

Hazan was responding to remarks made by MK Jamal Zahalka (Joint List), who said in a television interview he “would rather die than sing the Israeli national anthem” and said the Israeli flag “is worse than a rag.”