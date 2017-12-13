The defense establishment has decided not to operate the Kerem Shalom and Erez border crossings between Gaza and Israel on Thursday.
The decision was made in the wake of the recent rocket fire from Gaza towards southern Israel.
Gaza border crossings to close following rocket fire
