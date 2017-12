22:12 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 New German study shows that majority of Mideast refugees deny Holocaust, hold anti-semitic views A new German study found that the majority of refugees from the Middle East hold anti-Semitic and homophobic views, and deny the Holocaust. ► ◄ Last Briefs