21:21 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Ambassador Friedman says it was 'a great honor to light the Menorah at the Western Wall' United States Ambassedor to Israel David Friedman lit the Menorah at the Western Wall to mark the second night of Hanukka. "A great honor to light the Menorah at the Western Wall. Some 2,180 years ago, the Maccabees reclaimed this very site and restored Jewish ritual to the Second Temple. Awed to stand on the same hallowed ground. Happy Chanukah to all!!" tweeted Friedman.