20:55 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Head of England's Labour party says that he supports boycotting 'settlements', opposes BDS A member of England's Labour party said that Chairman Jeremy Corbyn does not support BDS but does support boycotting products from Judea and Samaria, the Times of Israel reported."Jeremy is not in favor of a comprehensive or blanket boycott. He doesn’t support BDS. He does support targeted action aimed at illegal settlements and occupied territories," a Labour party spokesperson told the Guardian. ► ◄ Last Briefs