20:38 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Halva snack made by 'Achva' recalled over salmonella concerns The Israeli snack company 'Achva' is removing its vanilla-flavored halva snack from the shelves over salmonella concerns.