20:34 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Ambassador to UN Danon slams Abbas, says he 'threatens region' Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, slammed Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's remarks ruling out US involvement in negotiations with Israel. "The Palestinian leadership is doing all it can to prevent any chance of negotiations and is making a deliberate effort to thwart any initiative that will lead to progress," said Danon. "The international community must not allow Abu Mazen to run away from the negotiating table with various excuses which threaten the stability of the region."