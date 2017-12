19:30 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 MK Gamliel: 'History will judge the Palestinians and their leaders' Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel attacked Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after he ripped Israel on Wednesday at an Organization for Muslim Cooperation in Istanbul conference. "The world and the Israeli public are once again exposed to the expressions of Palestinian refusal to recognize Israel and Jerusalem as its capital," said Gamliel. "Abu Mazen's extremism has one goal: to set the region on fire, and this is proof that we have no partner for a political agreement." ► ◄ Last Briefs