19:27 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 MK Nahmias-Verbin: 'Arab MKs never miss an oppurtunity to miss an oppurtunity' MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin attacked the Arab Joint List party for their decision to boycott US Vice President Mike Pence's Knesset speech next week. "The Joint List does not miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity - from the funeral of President Shimon Peres to the boycott of US Vice President Pence," she said.