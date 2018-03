19:20 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Massachusetts police find swastika carved inside school desk Massachusetts police announced that they found three swastikas embedded in a desk in Andover High School, the Associated Press reported. School Principal Philip Conrad said that this was not the first time the hate symbol was found this year and that the school would work with the Anti Defamation League in deciding on how to respond. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Dec 13 2017, 07:20 PM, 12/13/2017