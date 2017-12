18:59 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Netanyahu: 'The Palestinians need to recognize reality Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke at an event honoring outstanding Mossad employees on Wednesday. "The Palestinians need to recognize reality and work for peace, not for extremism, and to recognize another fact about Jerusalem: not only is it the capital of Israel, but we also maintain freedom of worship in Jerusalem for all religions," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs