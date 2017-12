18:53 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Netanyahu to be interrogated by police in the coming days for the seventh time Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is set to be grilled by police for the seventh time in the 'Case 1000' affair concerning gifts he received from friends and 'Case 200' regarding an alleged pro quid pro with Yediot Ahronot publisher Noni Mozes. According to some reports, Netanyahu will be interrogated on Friday. ► ◄ Last Briefs