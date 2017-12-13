Khenin: 'Demand Teva return tax benefits it received from Israel'

MK Dov Khenin (Hadash) responded to Israel pharmaceutical giant Teva's announcement on Wednesday that it would fire half of its workforce in Israel by demanding that the conglomerate return the money that it had saved through special tax benefits.

"This is a declaration of war on the company's employees in the periphery - in Kiryat Shmona, in Neot Hovav, and in other communities," said Khenin. "For years, the government has granted Teva huge tax benefits worth billions of shekels, claiming that the company is 'creating jobs. The story is unfounded: the company continues to make profits for its owners, but the workers are sent home".