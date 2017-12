17:56 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Disabled protesters block major traffic artery near Zichron Yaakov Around 15 people from 'The disabled are becoming panthers' group blocked off the Zichron Yaakov Junction as part of their protest for the Israeli government to raise monthly subsidies for disabled Israelis. "We warned and said that as long as the Israeli government and its leadership do not give the disabled minimum wage, we will again block strategic roads and factories," said protest coordinator Eyal Cohen. ► ◄ Last Briefs