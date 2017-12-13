17:37 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Senator Schumer alerts police to smear plot Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer recently alerted police to a smear attempt being made against him. The perpetrator allegedly shopped phony sexual harassment allegations to major news outlets. ► ◄ Last Briefs