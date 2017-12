16:20 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Economy Minister on Teva layoffs: 'Teva workers should not suffer from failed investment abroad' Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen (Kulanu) addressed the reported upcoming wave of layoffs at Teva on Wednesday. "The company has succeeded thanks to the grants and tax benefits it received from the State and the development of Israeli scientists," said Cohen. "Teva's employees in Israel do not have to pay for failed investments abroad." Teva plans to lay off 3,000 workers. ► ◄ Last Briefs