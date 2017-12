16:14 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Barak: 'Government all talk and no action- we deserve more' Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak criticized the Netanyahu government on Wednesday and alleged that it was hurting Israel's security. "A reminder to voters in the upcominh elections: Murders and knives - in Judea and Samaria, rockets - from Gaza. How many insults would Liberman and Bibi be hurling at another government in such a situation" tweeted Barak. "This government all talk and no action- we deserve more." ► ◄ Last Briefs