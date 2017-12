16:01 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 U.N. says torture continues at Guantanamo Bay U.N. special rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer claimed on Wednesday that a prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay prison is still being tortured, Reuters reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs