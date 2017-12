15:51 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Trump: 'Much of mainstream media has become a joke' President Trump attacked the media on Wednesday, claiming that it is inherently dishonest. "Wow, more than 90% of Fake News Media coverage of me is negative, with numerous forced retractions of untrue stories. Hence my use of Social Media, the only way to get the truth out. Much of Mainstream Media has become a joke" he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs