15:42 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Police admit to beating innocent civilian due to mistaken identity The Department of Police Investigation's arrested a number of police officers who assaulted a haredi man last month in a case of mistaken identity. Some of the policemen admitted that they beat the young man for no reason and were released under restrictive conditions.