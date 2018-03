14:54 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Health Ministry warns of major defects in bathtub toys Yaakov Wachtel, the commissioner for standardization at the Ministry of Economics and Industry, warned on Wednesday of the severe health potential effects posed by children's bathtub toys. The Standards Commission found that the toys do not meet the Israeli health standards. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Dec 13 2017, 02:54 PM, 12/13/2017