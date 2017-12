14:51 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Hanukkah candles lit in Polish parliament The Polish Parliament held an official Menora lighting ceremony on Tuesday evening in order to celebrate the onset of Hanukka. "Today, this light flows into the world from the heart of Poland, from the Polish Sejm as a symbol of unity above divisions with the best wishes for both our nations, " said Warsaw's Rabbi Shalom Dov Ber Stambler. ► ◄ Last Briefs