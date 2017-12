14:39 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Police nab six antiquities thieves in northern Israel Police caught six antiquities thieves red-handed while they were pilfering artifacts in northern Israel. One of the suspects was caught in a 2,000-year-old burial cave on Mount Hazon near the village of Maghar. Five other suspects were caught in an ancient hideout at Horbat Dvora, near the village of Daburiya. ► ◄ Last Briefs