A German man launched a campaign aiming to stop Amazon from selling toys featuring Nazi soldiers. The toys are made by the German company CustomBricks and resemble Lego, a popular children's toy. "These toys promote Nazism," he said.
News BriefsKislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17
German man launches campaign against Nazi dolls sold on Amazon
