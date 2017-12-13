14:24
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17

German man launches campaign against Nazi dolls sold on Amazon

A German man launched a campaign aiming to stop Amazon from selling toys featuring Nazi soldiers. The toys are made by the German company CustomBricks and resemble Lego, a popular children's toy. "These toys promote Nazism," he said.  

Last Briefs