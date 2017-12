14:17 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Saudi King says Jerusalem should be capital of Palestinian state Saudi King Salman criticized President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. “The kingdom has called for a political solution to resolve regional crises, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue and the restoration of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the right to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the king said. ► ◄ Last Briefs