Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17

Senior Republican Senator King urges GOP to 'dump Steve Bannon'

Representative Peter King urged the GOP to cut off ties with for Trump strategist Steve Bannon after Roy Jones, who Bannon supported, lost Tuesday's Alabama Senate race. "After Alabama disaster GOP must do right thing and DUMP Steve Bannon. His act is tired, inane and morally vacuous. If we are to Make America Great Again for all Americans, Bannon must go! And go NOW!!" tweeted King.