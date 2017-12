11:37 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Abbas Slams Trump: 'Trump gave Jerusalem to Israel - no peace until we get it back' Read more PA chief blasts Trump's Jerusalem declaration, warns that there will be 'no peace, no stability' until city is capital of Palestinian state. ► ◄ Last Briefs