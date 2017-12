09:30 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Leader of Hamas' Judea and Samaria division captured Read more IDF units conduct raid in Ramallah area overnight, capture commander of Hamas operations in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs