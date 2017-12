06:46 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 British PM: 'Hanukkah calls on us to defend our values' Read more British Prime Minister Theresa May wishes Jews a happy Hanukkah, calls to double the efforts to fight anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs