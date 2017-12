05:53 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore in Alabama Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday won the special Senate election in Alabama, defeating Republican Roy Moore. Moore had been accused of having sexual relations with underage girls when he was in his 30s, but nevertheless received the support of President Donald Trump. Moore denies the allegations. ► ◄ Last Briefs