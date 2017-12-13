NYPD adjusting security plans for New Year's Eve

New York police will adjust its security plans for the traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations attended by hundreds of thousands of revelers in Times Square following the botched suicide bombing in a subway tunnel beneath the famous district, the city’s counterterrorism chief said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The New York Police Department will conduct both an immediate and an in-depth review of Monday’s incident for lessons on how to deal with this type of attack, said John Miller, deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism.