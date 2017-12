03:46 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Kislev 25, 5778 , 13/12/17 Trudeau: 'Hanukkah candles remind us that light drowns out darkness' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday wished the Jewish people a happy Hanukkah. “Hanukkah is a time to honor the profound strength of the Jewish people, and their triumph over immense adversity. Each Hanukkah candle reminds us that love conquers hatred, that light drowns out darkness, and that even our smallest actions have the power to make a difference in the world,” said the Canadian Prime Minister. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs