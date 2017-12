U.S. President Donald Trump wished the Jewish people a happy Hanukkah as the Festival of Lights gets underway at sundown on Tuesday.

“Hanukkah is a time for Jewish families around the world to come together around the lighting of the menorah and celebrate the miracles of the past and promises of the future. Melania and I wish all of our Jewish brothers and sisters celebrating this meaningful holiday a happy and healthy eight nights in the company of those they love,” Trump said in a statement.